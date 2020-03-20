Elizabeth “Betty” Wilson, 1924-2020

Elizabeth “Betty” Wilson, 96, of Dayton passed away peacefully at home on March 16. She was born Jan. 28, 1924 to Martin E. Olson and Hilda Peterson Olson in Hatton, North Dakota.

Betty graduated from High School in 1941 and enrolled at the Kahler School of Nursing, Rochester, Minnesota, in September 1942. She was a member of the Cadet Nursing Corp and graduated in September 1945. In May 1945 she married Lt. Reginald Wilson, M.D., who had been sent by the Army to the Mayo Clinic at Rochester, Minnesota, for special training in Anesthesia. In 1947 they moved to Dayton, Texas, where her husband practiced medicine for 35 years.

Betty was a member of the Dayton First United Methodist Church for over 50 years where she held numerous offices. She was a Charter Member of the Lakata Club, a member of the Dayton Priscilla Club, and was a member of the Stitch and Chatter Club. She belonged to the Liberty-Chambers County Medical Auxiliary and Texas Medical Auxiliary. Betty also belonged to a Birthday Club of local friends for 50-plus years.

She enjoyed her church activities, traveling, boating, fishing, entertaining, sewing, houseplants, and “spoiling” her husband, children, and grandchildren. Betty also loved cooking, especially for others, and was a wonderful cook.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Patricia Louise Davis of Poolesville, Maryland; sons, Randall Bruce Wilson and wife Dixie Ann of Dallas, and Larry Martin Wilson and wife Claudia of Chireno, Texas. She is survived by grandchildren, Ryan Welch and wife Amy of W. Hollywood, California, Lisa Welch of Jeffersonton, Virginia, Kelly Driver and husband Heath of Austin, Texas, Mark Wilson and wife Elizabeth of Dallas, Texas, Elizabeth Smith and husband Marshall of Dallas, Texas, Major Shari Wilson of the United State Air Force, and James Wilson of Tyler, Texas, 10 great grandchildren, also numerous nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 73 years, Reginald; sisters, Marjorie Zappas and Dorothy Donielson; brother, Robert Olson.

Due to the current travel and group restrictions a private interment will be held at Magnolia Park Cemetery under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. A memorial service for Mrs. Wilson at the First United Methodist Church will be scheduled at a later date.