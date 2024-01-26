Ernest Wayne Hardin, 78, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at his residence with his loving family by his side. He was born in Liberty, on November 9, 1945, to the late Dwight Leonard and Euna Blanche Hardin. Wayne graduated from Liberty High School the class of 1964. Affectionately known as “The Gas Man” Wayne made his career with Center Point Energy, where he worked for thirty-eight years until his retirement.

Wayne pursued many interests, some of which included going hunting. He enjoyed working with his cows out in the pasture. He was a very social person, never meeting a stranger no matter where he went. Wayne was stubborn and a little hot headed. When he set his sights on a goal he didn’t give up until he accomplished it.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his beloved wife of thirty-five years Patti Hardin of Liberty; his children Bull Hardin and wife Nell of Bandera, Tricia Tarter and husband Vance of Anahuac, Laura Dowdy and husband Gary of Wynne Arkansas, and Chris Stephens of San Antonio; his fourteen grandchildren; his thirteen great-grandchildren; his fur baby Ruby; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Darren Luke Lucas, Jakub Lucas, Ronnie Casey, Dan Wesley Mayes, Jeff Wiggins, and Ryan Dowdy. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Conway, Brandon Dowdy, Justin Dowdy, Daniel Hare and Jesse Taylor.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 4pm, on Sunday, January 28, 2024, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street, Liberty, Texas 77575. A graveside service with committal will be held at 10 am on Monday, January 29, 2024, in Norris Cemetery, FM 563, in Liberty with Bro. Harvey Drake, Sr. officiating.

