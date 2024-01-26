Dayton man arrested following a Crime Stoppers tip

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office received a tip through Crime Stoppers about a Dayton man with Felony warrants for his arrest.

The "tipster" provided accurate information of the whereabouts of Ray Kieth Hoover in the tip to Crime Stoppers. The LCSO Narcotics Division quickly acted on the tip and located Hoover in the 4900 block of FM 1960.

As Narcotics Deputies approached the residence, they observed Hoover in the backyard and called out to him. Hoover turned and saw the deputies before he tossed something in his hand down and began to run.

A K-9 deputy at the location deployed "Wolf" his K-9. Wolf did apprehend Hoover, allowing deputies to arrive and place Hoover into cuffs.

Hoover was checked by EMS for the dog bite and was cleared by EMS on the scene.

Hoover was arrested for his outstanding Felony warrant and received two additional felony charges: 1 -Possession of a Controlled Substance and 2 -Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence.

Hoover was then transported to the Liberty County Jail without incident.

According to Captain Meyers, a Liberty County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, "Thanks goes out to the "tipster" through Crime Stoppers for taking the time to relay information that assisted in the apprehension of a Felon roaming the streets of Liberty County. County. If you have information of the whereabouts of anyone who has outstanding warrants, or a tip of illegal activity, please take the time to call and report it to Crime Stoppers at (800)392-7867.”