Frances Mae Herrington Malone, 84, passed away on January 6, 2022. Born in Camden, TX to Jewel and T.A. Herrington, she lived in Kountze, TX until she married. After her husband M.C. Malone graduated from the Texas Department of Public Safety patrol school in 1957, they moved to Liberty, TX. There they raised their three daughters. Frances was a bookkeeper for over 50 years starting at Liberty ISD and then continuing at American Rice Growers Raywood Division. Over the years, she also became a skilled seamstress and "cow hand" working the medicine table for M.C.

Frances was a devout Christian and a member of Heights Baptist Church. Her primary focus was always her family. She loved the extended family holidays and celebrations, as well as cruising and traveling with her family or being at the farm with M.C. Frances excelled as grandmother, "Meme", to her beloved grandsons, Jeffery and Michael. She attended every possible sporting game and event in their lives as they grew up.

Frances is preceded in death by her parents; sister Laquita Verde and husband Sam; brother James Herrington, Sr and wife Johnnie; sister Betty Renken and husband Bernard "Slim"; sister Jewel Boyett and husband A.D.; brother-in-law Bill Read; son-in-law John Perkins; in-laws Vertie Mae and Cliff Malone; sister-in-law Billie Stewart and husband R.L.; and niece Pat Regen.

Frances Malone is survived by her husband M.C. Malone, daughter Pamela Malone Perkins of Manchaca, TX; daughter Chris Malone Long and husband Cliff of Coppell, TX; daughter Lee Ann Malone Brents and husband Jeff of Liberty, TX; grandson Jeffery Malone Brents with Jordan Jackson of Kingwood, TX; grandson Michael Malone Brents with Kirsten Ritch of Liberty, TX; and sister Barbara Read of Leander, TX. She also cherished her nieces and nephews (Rebecca, Deborah, Kim, James Jr, Laquita Ann, David, William, Bernie, Thomas, Pat, Shannon, Tami, Darren, Deena, Henry, Jerry, Aaron and Bonnie Jean) and their families.

Visitation will for Frances will be held 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas. Funeral services will take place 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 10, 2022 at Allison Funeral Service with interment to follow at Cooke Memorial Cemetery, Liberty, Texas. The family asks that anyone who attends the services please wear a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heights Baptist Church of Liberty, TX.