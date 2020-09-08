Gerald Scott Iler, 1961–2020

Gerald Scott Iler, 59, of Liberty passed away on Monday, Aug. 31. He was born on Jan. 14, 1961 in Baytown to parents Gerald Dean Iler and Patricia Goodwin Iler.

Scott worked as a master electrician for most of his career. He was a talented electrician and respected within the industry. In his spare time, Scott enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had a kind, gentle heart with a soft spot for animals and children. Scott had a great sense of humor. He loved making his friends and family laugh. He was well liked and popular amongst his friends.

Scott was preceded in death by his father. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his only child and son, Colton Scott Iler; mother, Patricia Goodwin Iler; brothers, Ronald “Red” Iler, James Iler and wife Linda, and Eric Iler. In addition he leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends.

A private graveside service and committal will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty. Allison Funeral Services has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family by visiting allisonfuneralservice.com.