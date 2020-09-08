Pauline Ruth Tims, 1929–2020

Pauline Ruth Tims, 91 of Liberty passed away on Monday, Sept. 1, at her residence. She was born on June 29, 1929 in Hardin to parents Roscoe Davis and Iva Mae Penny Davis.

Pauline was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was dependable, loyal and loved her family immensely. Pauline was someone you could always count on. She was strong-willed and had a mind of her own. She was a big reader, loved word searches and spending time with her grandchildren. Pauline worked for and retired from AT&T. She was a lifetime member of the Hardin Baptist Church.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 33 years, Donald E. Tims Sr.; son, Donald E. Tims Jr.; and sister, Margaret Bradley. She leaves behind to cherish her memory son Chester “Chet” Murray Tims; son Paul Norwin Tims and wife Karen; daughter Margaret Lynne Ward and husband Chuck; granddaughters Kelli Nichole Tims and wife Janet, Courtney Brooke Scheffler and fiancé Charles McGregor; grandson Joshua Davis Ward; and great-grandchildren Mason, Becca and Kase. In addition she leaves behind numerous other loving family members and friends.

Friends were invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m.–12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street, Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral Services began at 12 p.m. at Allison’s with Pastor Tim Gruver officiating. Burial immediately followed at Fairlawn Memorial Cemetery in Liberty.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Chuck Ward, Charles McGregor, Josh Ward, Bryan Bradley, Donald DeDear and Darryl Taylor. Honorary pallbearers are Mason Henicke, Kase Scheffler and Carl Pickett.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family by visiting allisonfuneralservices.com.