Harry D. Hylton, 1937–2020

Harry D. Hylton, 83, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, in Uvalde, Texas. Harry was born May 1, 1937 in Highlands, Texas, to parents Randolph and Kate Hylton, who preceded him in death along with his brother, Ray Hylton Sr.; and his sister, Helen Jasek.

Harry enjoyed being outdoors where he liked hunting, farming and ranching. Harry served in the U.S. Army from 1960-1962. He worked for Liberty County Precinct 1 for many years before being elected Commissioner for Precinct 1, from which he retired in 2000. He was a life time member of the VFW and AMVETS. He worked on many charitable events with these organizations over the years. He participated in many cook-offs, even winning “World Champion” one year with The Mesquite Cookers. Harry was a people person who loved spending time with his family and friends. Mr. Hylton lived in Liberty County for 20 years before moving to Livingston where he spent another 10 years. Eventually Mr. and Mrs. Hylton moved to the Hill Country in Leakey, Texas, where he was called the Mayor of Rivertree. Harry absolutely loved watching the deer roam freely through the yard and would often feed the animals and even had a garden he enjoyed spending time in.

Harry leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, Dorothy Hylton, and his dog, Patches, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation for Harry will be held 5–8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas. Services will begin at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Allison Funeral Service with interment to follow at Worthy Cemetery.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family by visiting allisonfuneralservice.com.