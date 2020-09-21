Lawrence Wilson Wagnon, 1942–2020

Lawrence Wilson Wagnon joined the church triumphant on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Larry was born Aug. 29, 1942 in Camden, Arkansas, to Odell and Ernestine Wagnon and spent his formative years in Camden and Little Rock. After graduating from Little Rock Central High School in 1961, he joined the USAF and served as an air traffic controller. He married Barbara Ann Green in 1962, and they welcomed daughters Gina Chantal and Shannon Gabrielle.

Following his honorable discharge from the USAF, Larry graduated mortuary college and began his lifelong career serving thousands of families in their time of need as a funeral director. In 1981, he married Mary S. Bailes and became a beloved father to her two daughters, Kacey and LeAnn.

Larry contributed to his community in many ways, and no matter where he called home, he made sure to connect with local organizations that touched his heart and soul. Larry was an active member of Hardin United Methodist Church where he sang in the Chancel Choir for many years. He was also active in the civic life of Liberty County where he was part of the staff for elections management. Before moving to Liberty, Larry was active in DeMolay International, a 32nd Degree Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite, and also a member of Shriners International. He was also a dedicated and consistent blood donor with the American Red Cross for many years.

Larry is survived by his wife, Mary; four children; nine grandchildren; two brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews. His memorial service will be held at Allison Funeral Service on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m.