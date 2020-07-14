Henry Lee Kirkwood, 44, of Texas City passed July 8. A Memorial Services will be July 18 at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1702 FM 160 N, Liberty, TX 77575.

Cherishing his memories are spouse Trakeisha Kirkwood; children Henry Lee Randolph, D'avion Kirkwood, Keshawn Kirkwood, Toninayah Stevens Farrahnique, Sinegal and Ironesha Sinegal; four grandchildren; siblings Karticia Guidry (Toney), Renia Kirkwood and George Kirkwood Jr.; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Proctor’s Mortuary, Liberty, is in charge of final arrangements, 2221 US Hwy. 90, Liberty, TX 77575. Call 936-336-4166. The guest book can be signed; words of comfort and condolences for the family can be left at www.proctorsmortuary.com.