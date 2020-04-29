Herminia Rodriguez Lopez, 1957-2020

Herminia Rodriguez Lopez, 62, of Liberty passed away on Saturday, April 18, in a tragic car accident. She was born in Mexico on April 25, 1957 to parents J. Santos Rodriguez and Cresencia Ruiz Guzman.

Herminia was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She cherished her role as housewife and homemaker. She was the proud matriarch of a large and loving family. Herminia loved being a grandmother. She had a good sense of humor and a playful personality. She enjoyed watching telenovelas, sewing and cooking. Herminia was the rock of her family. Words cannot express how much she will be missed.

Hermina was preceded in death by her father; newborn baby and brother Leonardo Ruiz Rodriguez. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband of 43 years ,Valentin Lopez; mother, Cresencia Ruiz Lopez; daughter, Francis Lopez Martinez and husband Franscio; son, Jose Angel Lopez and wife Elizabeth; grandson, Alex Martinez; granddaughter, Giselle Martinez; grandson, Nathan Anthony Lopez; grandson, Alan Fabian Lopez; grandson, Damian Joel Lopez; and numerous siblings, nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.

Private visitation and graveside service will be entrusted to Allison Funeral Service.

