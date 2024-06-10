Jackie Sue Hubbert, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Liberty, Texas. She was born on August 6, 1935, in Lawn, Texas, to the late James Vance and Liddie Bell Preslar. Eventually the Preslar family moved to Houston, and while growing up there, Jackie and her cousin Bobbie Ruth were members of the Knothole Gang, supporting the Houston Buffaloes minor league team. She was a member of the Scottish Brigade during her time at Stephen F. Austin High School, graduating in 1954.

After Tom and Jackie moved to Liberty County, Jackie dedicated 16 years of her professional life to serving the community with distinction at the Liberty County Courthouse. She worked in the Hot Check Division, and along with her good friend and co-worker JoAnn Budro, they accompanied County Attorney Jack Hartel to Cleveland once a month to serve that community as well. Many amusing stories were told about her time working with JoAnn and Jack, but her dedication, diligence, and integrity left an indelible mark on all who worked with her.

Her passions were as vibrant as her spirit. Jackie had a lifelong interest in baseball, and she loved cheering on the Astros in victory and defeat. Although she didn’t play golf, she was an avid fan and enjoyed riding in the golf cart alongside her husband, especially during golf tournaments, and keeping up with the pros on TV. Jackie supported the Valley Players by attending many performances at the Humphreys Center with friends and family. She was a member of the Liberty Chapter of the Red Hat Society and looked forward to the monthly luncheons and supporting the ministry at Shiloh Baptist Church. Her love for country and western dancing brought joy to many, and her radiant beauty and boundless love touched the hearts of everyone she met.

Family was the cornerstone of Jackie’s life. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose love knew no bounds. Her family was her pride and joy; she found immense happiness in their company.

Jackie is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Tom Hubbert; her devoted children, Rhonda Brewer and husband Ralph, Cynthia Sullivan and husband David, and Tracy Bentley. She was a cherished grandmother to Chad Sullivan and his wife Jennifer, Eric Sullivan and his wife Danielle, Jake Brewer and his wife Shanna, Amy Ringler and her husband Kendall, Jonathan Bentley, Timothy Bentley and his wife Alex, Joshua Bentley and his wife Brittany, and Kelsey Bentley. Her legacy continues through her great-grandchildren, Dexter Sullivan, Rhett Sullivan, Garrett Sullivan, Trevor Sullivan, Aaron Sullivan, Cameron Sullivan, William Ringler,

Benjamin Ringler, Thomas Bentley, Benjamin Bentley, Elanor Bentley, Shiloh Bentley, Colbie Bentley, and Isla Bentley.

Jackie was preceded in death by her loving parents, James Vance, and Liddie Bell (Rosson) Preslar. Her memory will forever remain a guiding light for her family and friends.

Ralph Brewer, Chad Sullivan, Eric Sullivan, Jonathan Bentley, Timothy Bentley, and Joshua Bentley will honor the family by serving as pallbearers. Jake Brewer is an honorary pallbearer.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10 AM on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street, Liberty, Texas. Pastor Timothy Bentley will officiate the service. A private graveside service will be held at Norris Cemetery on FM 563 S.

To watch the service via live stream for Jackie, please do so by visiting https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTcxNzkxNDA4NjMxMzAzMiZ...

In remembering Jackie Sue Hubbert, we honor a life well-lived, marked by deep love, joyful moments, and an enduring legacy of kindness and grace. Those fortunate enough to have known her will profoundly miss and eternally cherish her.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting www.allisonfuneralservice.com