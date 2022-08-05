Surrounded by her loving family, Janis Sue “Susie” Means Taylor, 77, of Liberty, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Susie was born on December 8, 1944, in Weston, West Virginia. She was the youngest child of Aubrey Scott Means and Addie Merle West Means. She graduated from Weston High School in May 1962.

In the summer of 1963, the love of her life, Pete Taylor, asked for her hand in marriage. In August, Pete moved to Houston, Texas to begin a career in the oilfield for The Western Company of North America. In September, Susie, and her best friend Patti Sherring, drove a Ford Falcon from West Virginia to Texas and on September 28, 1963, Pete and Susie were married at the Westbury Methodist Church in Houston, Texas. They moved to Liberty in 1969. They were married for 56 and a half years and had four children together.

Susie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a full-time homemaker when her children were younger. Once they were all in school, she began her career in the agriculture industry with Mississippi Chemical, American Rice Growers, Inc., Riverside Terra, and Helena Chemical Company. She retired in 2007.

She was very active and supported her children in their school activities with the LHS Choir Booster Club and the LHS Athletic Booster Club. She was always willing to chaperone, sew choir uniforms, attend choir concerts, and cheer at sporting events. She loved to watch her grandchildren dance, March in the band, run track, and play football, baseball, basketball, volleyball, and softball.

She was a member of the Liberty Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, always there to support Pete and others.

She was a faithful member of North Main Baptist Church from the first day the church began in January 1987. She served in many areas and on numerous committees. She especially enjoyed volunteering with Vacation Bible School.

Over the years, she had many hobbies. She crocheted beautiful afghans. She sewed clothes for her children. She took lessons to learn how to paint, oil on canvas; how to upholster furniture; and how to quilt. She could hang wallpaper. She loved to cook. She loved to grow vegetables in the garden. And she never shied away from operating power tools.

Susie is survived by her children Cindy Brown of Liberty, Jennifer Barkis and husband Art of Dripping Springs, Scott Taylor and wife Scharla of Katy, and Chad Taylor and wife Gale of Dayton, Texas; grandchildren Kaleb Brown of Anahuac, Taylor Campos and husband David of Liberty, Garrett Taylor and wife Riley of Rosenberg, Luke Taylor of College Station, Emma Barkis of Austin, Dru Barkis of College Station, Lucy Barkis of College Station, Taylor Dickson of Austin, Brookelyn, Bayleigh, Brody, and Blaire Taylor of Dayton; great-granddaughters Rhyan Byrd and Blakely Campos of Liberty. She is also survived by her sister-in-love Shirlee Taylor Alfred of Bridgeport, WV, brother-in-love and sister-in-love Jack and Mary Taylor of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, and sister-in-love Delores Simmons Taylor of Meadville, PA, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert Edwin “Pete” Taylor, her parents Aubrey and Addie Means of Weston, WV, and siblings Harold D. Means of Las Cruces, NM, James D. Means of St. Cloud, MN, and Helen JoAnn Means Williams of Liberty, Tx.

The family would like to thank the many wonderful friends and neighbors of our momma who have helped her these last few months. You have been the hands and feet of Christ.

A memorial service will be held at North Main Baptist Church on Saturday, August 13th @ 2 pm. Visitation will be preceding the service at 1 pm.