LCSO Investigator Earlie Lucas named Employee of the Month

At the Liberty County Sheriff’s monthly general personnel meeting, Sheriff Bobby Rader read off the name of Investigator Earlie Lucas as being the employee of the month. Investigator Lucas was named for this prestigious award by a fellow Investigator for his detailed and methodical research investigative work that was the key factor in clearing a kidnapping case that resulted in the return of the juvenile kidnapping victim and the arrest of the suspect. It was this specific case which is still on-going that Sheriff Rader referenced in announcing this award. However, the nomination continued to stress how Lucas is noted for going above and beyond on many of his investigations that results in a positive ending which shows he is a tremendous asset to the LCSO’S Criminal Investigative Division.

Having graduated from the Lone Star College Police Academy in June of 2010, he immediately began his career with the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office and with continuing education in basic SWAT training schools, FBI Internal Affairs Investigation classes and Undercover Narcotics schools, to name only a few, he quickly gained his TCOLE Masters Certification while gaining over 4000 hours of specialized training. Then in February of 2021 Luca joined the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office where he quickly excelled and his investigative abilities became obvious to his supervisors. His future goal is to someday advance to a leadership role within the agency and to command an investigative division. He goes on to say that becoming a law enforcement Officer was always a childhood dream and to help hold the “thin blue line” for the public he serves.

Investigator Lucas is married with two children and one of his favorite pastimes is watching his daughter play soft ball and to watch football games. He is definitely a family man and an obvious dedicated Peace Officer for the LCSO and with that being said, we ask all to salute Investigator Earlie Lucas for being selected as the LCSO Employee of the Month for August, 2022.