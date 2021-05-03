Jerald (Jerry) Wayne Offer

Jerry was raised in Liberty County, Texas from the age of ten. At the same age, he welcomed Stephen Lewis Kearly, his step-father, into his life as a father figure. He was extremely proud of his two sisters, Emily Daun Offer and Lilianna Adel McNutt, and admired his loving mother.

Jerry graduated from Liberty High School in 2015. After graduation, he went on to work for Flour Daniels before enlisting in the United States Army as a 68W, combat medic. As his military contract was nearing an end, he applied to and was accepted to a number of Texas universities; one of which was a medical program. Jerry intended to continue his pursuit of education in the medical field.

Jerry was an ambitious, motivated, and well-liked man with plans to help who he could. He had words and a heart that could heal like no other.

Jerry was the best kind of friend. He was always provoking fun in every single scenario. He was inclusive and open-minded, even if he didn’t understand you, he was there to love you and ensure a good time. His witty jokes constantly kept people in good spirits; he had a quirky and playful sense of humor that made people smile. He was very protective and took good care of his sisters whom were very close to him. Jerry spent the majority of his recent time with his dog, Cooper, and cat, Cali. He found training and caring for his animals gave him a great amount of joy.

Those who were lucky to have spent any amount of time with Jerry know how much of an impact he made on this world. His sense of loyalty and integrity was contagious; if he loved you, he would always love and protect you. The world has lost an amazing life, and is truly a lesser place without him.

Jerry was proceeded in death by his maternal grandfather James Lee McNutt, Sr.; paternal grandfather Jerald Lynn Offer; maternal great grandparents: James Theo McNutt, Esther Lee Payne McNutt, Paternal great grandparents Edwin Offer and Wanda Offer. Jerry will continue to live on in the memories and actions of his mother and her husband Karen Sue and Stephen Lewis Kearly; his father Jeffery Lynn Offer; his four siblings Emily Daun Offer, Lilianna Adel McNutt, Robert Edward Basden, and Jaden Elliot Dupree; his paternal grandmother Judy Calvetta Offer; his maternal grandmother and her husband Vickie Gayle and Darryl Elmo Torres; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins; his loving animals Cooper and Cali; and too many friends to keep count.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 5-8 PM on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in the chapel at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral Services will take place the following day, 10 AM, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Cornerstone Church, 1693 HWY 146 Bypass Liberty, Texas 77575. A graveside service and committal with full military honors will immediately follow.

Serving as honorary pallbearers are Austin Walker, Chris Goebel, James Hard, Dustin Presnull, Jared Sellers, Tré McMillen, Tucker Kaderly, Deondre Flores, Trevor Kurl, Luke Hajovsky and Zachary Hajovsky.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family by visiting www.allisonfuneralservice.com