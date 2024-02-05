Jeraldine Rouse Frazier, 87, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Thursday, February 1, 2024, in Baytown. She was born in San Patricio County, on November 11, 1936, to the late Jerald Edward and Lorene Elvina Smith Rouse. Jeraldine graduated from Mathis High School, in Mathis, Texas, the class of 1955. Devoted to her faith in the Lord, she was an active member of Liberty Church of Christ.

Jeraldine pursued many interests, some of which were doing puzzles, tending to her plants and flowers, and spending time with her precious grandchildren. She enjoyed visiting with her friends and family while having a good cup of coffee. Jeraldine graciously volunteered at Liberty Hospital years ago. She was a social butterfly with a witty personality. She could easily light up any dark room with her infectious laugh.

Jeraldine was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband Henry Frazier of forty-eight years; her brothers Walter Allen Rouse and Richard Earl Rouse; her son-in-law John Thomas Faneros; and her brothers-in-law Richard Pilgrim and Lester Bradfute. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her children Gary Frazier and wife Amy of Iraan, Texas, Debra Faneros of Liberty, and Art Frazier and wife Tiffany of Costa Rica; her grandchildren Joshua Frazier and wife Jennifer of Yuma Arizona, Luke Frazier of Midland, Tory Setliff and husband Ben of Lubbock, Bradley Faneros of Baytown, Bobby Faneros of Liberty, Chelsey Frazier of Moss Hill, Kyra Huffman of Highlands, and James Briggs of Houston, her twenty-four great-grandchildren; her two great-great-grandchildren; her sisters Martha Pilgrim of Gruene, Libby Luther and husband Gerry of Magnolia, Robyn Shafer and husband Don of Smyrna, Georgia, her sisters-in-law Jo Ann Rouse of Agua Dulce, Texas, Nelda Rouse of Alice and Margie Bradfute of Mathis; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 8pm, on Sunday, February 4, 2024, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street in Liberty. A funeral service will be held at 11am, on Monday, February 5, 2024, at Liberty Church of Christ, 3201 N. Main Street, in Liberty, with Pastor Bryant Perkins officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Cooke Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in Jeraldine’s honor to the Sunny Glenn Childrens Home.

https://fundraise.givesmart.com/form/S0Zy4Q?vid=13nq8r

Sunny Glen Children’s Home

PO Box 1373

San Benito, TX, 78586

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting www.AllisonFuneralService.com