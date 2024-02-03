Rena Faye Coughlin, 76, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024, in Houston, Texas. She was born in Nacogdoches, Texas, on February 6, 1947, to the late Robert and Lorene Smith Conway. Devoted to her faith Rena was a member of Old River Assembly of God.

Rena pursued many interests, some of which was her love for coloring, and crocheting. She and her husband George also spent many weekends fishing at Rollover Pass. Rena was known for her feistiness and good sense of humor. She could easily light up a room with her infectious laugh. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all who knew her.

Rena was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter Kathrine Cooper; her sister Betty Conway Cantrell; her and brothers Bobby R. Conway and Robbie E. Conway. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her beloved husband of sixty-one years of Dayton; her daughter Melissa Coughlin of Dayton; her son Dwaine Coughlin and wife Nancy of Daisetta; her granddaughter Tasha Coughlin; her grandsons Gabriel Hall and Adrian Coughlin both of Dayton; her sisters Marlys A. Harnar of Arkansas, Beverly J. Tilton of Washington, and Mary L Langum of Minnesota; her numerous nieces and nephews; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Monday, February 5, 2024, from 5pm until 7pm, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, in Dayton.

