Joan A Morse

Joan Aline Morse passed away peacefully at home, in Liberty, on May 4th, 2023 with her children by her side. Joan was blessed with a long life of 89 years in this Earth. After a brief battle with Ovarian Cancer she went Home to be with God, and so many she loved, in Heaven.

Joan was born January 11th, 1934 in Saratoga, Texas to the late Richard Jackson Morse Sr. and Ola Mae Collins Morse.

Joan pursued, and excelled in, a career in Print Media working in all aspects of the Newspaper and Magazine Industry. Some of her positions included Editor of the Big Thicket Messenger, Publisher and Editor of Liberty Living Magazine and Co-Owner, Editor and Publisher of Kountze News. She loved traveling, painting, spending time with family and writing for pleasure.

She attended Saratoga High School, Class of 1951, where she earned the distinction of Valedictorian. In 2002, she graduated from Kingsman Christian College and Theological Seminary with an Associate of Theology Degree. She also became a Licensed Minister. Though her ministry remained primarily through her work in Print Media she loved God deeply and enjoyed going to church, worshipping, Mission Trips and other ministry endeavors she participated in through the years.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Earnest Ray Christofferson Jr; Daughter, Betty Mae “Betsy” Christofferson; brother, Richard Jackson Morse Jr.; sister, June Morse; brother, Johnny Hugh Morse; great grandson, Ethan Moran.

Surviving her are son, John E Thomas and wife Brenda of Liberty, TX.; daughter, Joan “Lori” Brohawn of Liberty, Texas; brother, Jimmy Morse of Onalaska, TX; 11 Grandchildren: Tom Kaufman, Rick Kaufman, Jeff (Heather) Davis, Angie (Daniel) Moran, Brian (Brittney) Davis, Aaron Thomas, Micah (Amber) Brohawn, Sarah (Elvin) Burnett, Rebeccah Brohawn, Johnathan Brohawn and David Brohawn; 17 Great grandchildren; many nephews, nieces and cousins she loved dearly.

Family invites friends and neighbors to remember Joan with them at a Visitation May 11th 6 to 8 pm at Allisons Funeral Home (1101 N Travis St Liberty, TX 77575) and Funeral Service May 12th at 2 pm at Saratoga Assembly of God (6389 First Street in Saratoga, Texas 77585) where she attended the first 18 years of her life. Officiating will be Pastor Ernest Brown of Little Rock Assembly of God in Kountze, TX. and Pastor Connie Tousha of Centerpoint Church in Hardin, Texas where Joan was a member the last three years of her life. Burial will be immediately following at Felps Cemetery (1601 Bob Williams Rd Saratoga, Texas) but it is actually considered to be in Thicket, Texas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Allison Funeral Service. Online condolences can be made at www.allisonfuneralservice.com