John Frederick Marler, 57, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in Baytown, Texas. He was born on April 22, 1964, in Houston, Texas, to the late Fred Thomas and Melva C. Barrett Marler. John graduated from Dayton High School, class of 1984. He was retired from the City of Dayton, where he was a heavy equipment operator.

John was a faithful member of Action Church, Inc. and White Horse Revival. He was also a member of Riding the Light, a motorcycle ministry with White Horse Revival.

John pursued many interests, some of which included his passion for building and flying RC model airplanes, fishing, riding motorcycles, and collecting guns. He was a goofy man, who did whatever it took to make others laugh. John loved his family intensely and was very proud of each one of their accomplishments. John was a stubborn yet hardworking; he took wonderful care of his family. He was truly a trooper with all of the obstacles he had overcame.

John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers Leroy and Raymond Marler. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his beloved wife of thirty-three years Betty Marler of Dayton; his children Heather Cash and husband Matthew of Dayton, Christopher Marler and wife Dustie, of Liberty, Texas, and Jessica Kelley of China, Texas; his fourteen grandchildren; his brother Alan Marler, of Shepherd, Texas; his sister-in-law Lucy Marler of Spring, Texas; his brother-in-law Henry Riffle and wife Shannon of Silsbee, Texas; his numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4pm until 6 pm, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, in Dayton. A celebration of John’s life will begin at 6pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Mike Hill and Pastor Dave Lancon officiating.

The family of John has invited all guest to attend a reception following the funeral service at Action Church Inc., 5916 FM 1960 Dayton, Texas 77535.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John’s honor to www.kidney.org.

