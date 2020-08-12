John Thomas “Tommy” Bius, 1954–2020

John Thomas Bius Jr., loving father and grandfather, entered the heavenly kingdom on August 11, 2020 in Woodville, Texas surrounded by loved ones.

John was born to John Thomas Bius Sr. and Martha Jean Jackson on Feb. 7, 1954 in Victoria. He was the eldest of four.

John, or “Tommy” as most knew him, was a longtime resident of Conroe, where he owned a successful A/C and appliance repair business, A-Automatic Appliance Services, for many years before retiring. He was a Mr. Fix It by trade and there was little he could not repair. Aside from being an experienced handyman Tommy also had a great love for aircraft and aviation and had his pilot license. You could often find him hanging out at the Conroe North Houston Regional Airport admiring the airplanes. He shared this passion with his brother Ben and loved flying with him.

When Tommy wasn’t tinkering with cars and appliances or plane watching you could always catch him doing his greatest hobby, talking.

Tommy was a very intelligent man with a firecracker personality who knew a little something about everything. He had no qualms when it came to sharing his opinions, ideas, and passions. Every conversation always included plenty of his original quips and quotes that were sure to make you laugh.

One of Tommy’s favorite stories to tell was about how he saved a police officer in Odessa, Texas by rendering aid during an attack on the officer’s life. He was awarded a Certificate of Commendation by the Odessa Police Department. Tommy was also very proud of his history as a Freemason.

You would be hard pressed to get into a conversation with Tommy and not hear about his girls. He was so proud of his three daughters and loved them dearly. He would gloat about how his eldest daughter Elizabeth adopted his love for aircrafts and joined the United States Air Force, how his daughter Sue Ann is a United States Marine, and how his daughter Rachel has a passion for helping children and inherited his artistic ability. He was most proud of how they made him a grandfather of seven beautiful grandchildren.

Tommy is preceded in death by his mother, Martha Jackson Fazio; brother, Richard Bius; and nephews, Richard Jr., Tony and William.

He is survived by his father Tom Bius Sr. and wife, Susanna; brothers, Ben Bius and wife Kim, and Joseph Fazio; daughters, Elizabeth Bius, Sue Ann Morales and husband Randy, and Rachel Valentine and husband Eric; grandchildren, Natalee, Abrianna, Lisette, Karolina, Elysse, Eric Jr. and Eva; and many other loved ones and friends.

Family will hold a private service and burial Aug. 15 in Huntsville.

“The worst day in America is still Disneyland.” John T. Bius, Jr.

10-4

Over and Out.