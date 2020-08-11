Lynda Graham Watson, 1941-2020

Lynda Graham Watson, 78, of Kilgore completed her earthly journey and went home to be with her Lord peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 9, surrounded by her family.

Lynda was born Oct. 9, 1941, in Hull to Van Aubrey Graham and Dessie Arnold. She worked at Kilgore Heights Elementary as a teacher’s aide for over 30 years and was a lifelong member of Highland Park Baptist Church where she was a devoted Sunday School teacher of the Prayer Warriors Sunday School class. Lynda enjoyed doing volunteer work with meals on wheels. She was a loving and caring mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed by all that knew her.

Lynda was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Larry Watson; brother, Van Graham, her parents, Van Aubrey Graham and Dessie Graham Shivers and in laws, Loy and Alice Watson.

She is survived by her daughters, Beth Biersdorfer and husband Steve of Grapevine, Kaye Duncan of Gilmer and Gwyn Bass of Kilgore; brother, Ronnie Graham and wife Charlotte of Moss Hill, Texas; grandchildren, Shawna Norris and husband Nick of Aubrey, Texas, Kaylee Duncan of Gilmer and Tyler Biersdorfer of Norfolk, Virginia; great grandson, Jacob Norris; special friends, John and Lois Edney and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members.

Services for Lynda Watson will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Highland Park Baptist Church with Revs. Blake Kimbrough and Riley Pippen officiating. Burial will follow at Rusk County Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lynda Watson Memorial Fund c/o Highland Park Baptist Church, 2424 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore, Texas 75662.

