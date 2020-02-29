Johnny “Dickie” Lovell Johnson, 1959-2020

Johnny “Dickie” Lovell Johnson, age 61, passed away Friday, Feb. 28. Johnny was born in Pasadena, Texas Jan. 31, 1959 the son of Johnny Johnson and Patsy Cunningham Johnson.

Johnny enjoyed fishing, hunting, or anything on the water. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Johnny was a man of conviction, if he told you he was going to do something, he did, he was direct, honest, and trustworthy. A hard worker he last worked at Smart Materials as a heavy equipment operator and truck driver. He had worked previously for Colby Construction, Johnson Trucking, and Baytown Sand and Clay. Johnny was also a proud member of the NRA Golden Eagles.

Johnny was preceded in death by his mother, Patsy Johnson; and his sister, Stacy Johnson-Hawks. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 23 years, Cheryl Johnson; father, Johnny Johnson; daughters, Shamron Johnson, Tamra Slavin, Tonja Reddin and Dawn Abshire. He also leaves his brother, Dwayne Johnson; and two sisters, Rhonda Mainor and husband Eddie and Angela Vaughn. Johnny also leaves his three grandchildren, Halston Abshire, Blake Abshire and J.C. Crockett. In addition he leaves his great-grandson, K.C. Crockett; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street, Liberty, Texas. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the funeral home with burial to follow in Johnson Cemetery. Condolences and memories can be shared online at allisonfuneralservice.com.