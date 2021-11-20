Joyce Elleen Struble, 74, of Baytown, Texas, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021, with her loving family by her side. She was born on March 10, 1947, in Daisetta, Texas, to the late Ruth Fregia Taylor and Gilbert Givens Taylor, Jr. Joyce lived in the area all of her life, and she was a caretaker for her family.

Joyce was a very open-minded woman who was not afraid to speak her mind without hesitation. She pursued many interests, some of which were doing latch hook and other arts and crafts. One of her passions was caring for the wildlife; she even had many various types of wild animals that she had raised. Some of which included doves, baby deer, squirrels, and raccoons. Anything that did not have a momma she would adopt and parent.

If one were to be asked, they would say that Joyce was very protective and nurturing, yet quite feisty. Her family was her pride and joy. Joyce was proud of each and every one of them and their accomplishments. She loved her children and her grandchildren tremendously.

Joyce was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband Karl Lynn Struble; her son Harold “Bubba” Thain, Jr.; her brothers Gilbert “Bud” Taylor, Elmer “Dudley” Copeland, and Gary Copeland. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her sons Henry Thain and wife Monica, Gilbert Thain, Sr.; her daughter Ruth Land; her grandchildren Lance Campbell, Stephanie Campbell, Jeremy Campbell, Jason Campbell, Kelsey Thain, Gilbert Thain, Britteny Thain Larson; her many great-grandchildren; her sister Millie “Sissy” Thornton, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held beginning at 2 pm, on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main St, Dayton, Texas 77535.