Merle Jean Pitre Shell, 96, of Lufkin, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021. Merle was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana to Romaine DeLaFosse Pitre and Ida Raye Woolley Pitre on July 29, 1925. She was fun-loving and had a beautiful smile that could light up the whole room when she walked in. Merle will be missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Francis Shell; parents, Romaine and Ida Pitre; and many siblings.

Merle is survived by her daughters, Virginia Shell and Sandra Shell; special daughter, Karon Burke; grandson, John Alan Lemons and wife Angelia; great-grandchildren, Logan Morris, Jayde Eason, and Harleigh Lemons; and three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

Friends were invited to visit with the family from 12pm to 2pm on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Allison Funeral Service, with services to immediately follow. Interment was held in Fairlawn Cemetery, Liberty, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a memorial donation to Shiloh Ministries, PO Box 10226 Liberty, TX 77575, 936-334-8616 or to Affinity Hospice, 2708 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin, TX 75901, 936-639-2626.