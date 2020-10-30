Judith Vivien Soulby Noble, 1941–2020

Judith Vivien Soulby Noble, 78, of Liberty passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 28. She was born Nov. 2, 1941 in Reading, England, to William Edward and Rosemary Alexandra (Locke) Soulby.

Judy was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She loved to read, sew, work puzzles and cook. Judy was a master at anything she did. She was a talented seamstress and sewed many costumes for the Valley Players productions. She loved it when she would get morning calls from her great grandson, her sweetie. Judy will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Henrietta and S.C. Dent, with whom she lived with during the air raids of England during WWII; in-laws, Willie and Virginia Noble; sister-in-law, Jo Ann Budro; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmie and Jan Noble; son-in-law, Roy Bubba Hitzfeld Jr.; and great-grandson, Levi Allan Wood. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 59 years, William Cullen Noble; daughter, Karen Stephens and husband Jeff; daughter, Laura Goyen and husband Brent; son, William Cullen Noble Jr. and husband Kurt Barousse; son, Michael Noble and wife Vicky; grandchildren, Judith Breanne Wood and husband William, Cheyanne Elizabeth Goyen, Hunter William-Garrett Goyen; great-grandson, Sawyer James Wood; sister, Margaret Townsend of Doncaster, England; and brother-in-law, Darell Budro. In addition she leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Allison Funeral Service.

