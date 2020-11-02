Sheriff Rader selected for leadership development program

AUSTIN – The Texas Association of Counties (TAC) has selected Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader to receive a scholarship and participate in Leadership 254, its leadership development program for county officials.

The program is designed to advance the leadership skills of county officials to help them meet the unique challenges of their duties. The program challenges and transforms participants into leaders who positively affect their counties and Texas.

County officials from across the state, representing every county office, will participate in the 2021-22 Leadership 254 class. They will attend four training modules of two to three days each over the course of 14 months. The first module begins February 2021.

The program’s theme is “Reflect, Grow and Transform.” Curriculum will challenge participants to grow as leaders through skills assessments, discussion, theory building, self-examination and experiential learning.

TAC pays participants’ tuition for the program. More information about Leadership 254 can be found at county.org/leadership254.