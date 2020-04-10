Kenneth Wayne Stanley, 1947-2020

Kenneth Wayne Stanley, 72, of Liberty passed away on Sunday, April 5, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Kenneth was born on Oct. 2, 1947, in Port Arthur to the late Douglas Stanley and Veda Morgan.

A long time resident of Liberty, his life was devoted to caring for his loved ones. He was a member of Heights Baptist Church of Liberty, serving faithfully. He enjoyed watching his grandkids play sports, fishing, and a game of golf when he could. He had a soft heart towards the things of God, and he was eager to share his love of Jesus with those around him and had a very quick wit that kept those around him laughing. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Douglas Stanley and Veda Morgan Stanley; brothers, Douglas Stanley and Thomas Stanley; and sisters, Sara Twilligar and Bobbie Franklin.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 43 years, Kimmi Stanley; daughter, Estee Cokenour and husband Jeffery Cokenour of Tarkington; daughter, Amanda Williams and husband Anthony Williams of Liberty; son, Kenneth Stanley Jr. and wife Ann Bolan of Liberty; grandchildren, Tayler Cotten, Logan Gusman and wife Whitney, Alexis Kent, Carson Williams, Blain Thornton, Callie Williams and Zoe Lloyd; sister, Connie Blackmon and husband Steve; along with a large host of family and friends.

A graveside service was held Thursday, April 9, at 12 p.m. at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty with Reverend Tim Gruver officiating.