Lillian Frances Kulak, 90, of Crosby and Dayton, Texas, joined her beloved husband Albin of 66 years in Heaven on April 16, 2022. Born on June 9, 1931, Lillian was raised in the Eastgate community just west of Dayton, Texas. She graduated from Dayton High School and had a long career as an accountant with Champion Paper Mill until she retired. She donated her time to the community for over 10 years as an elected commissioner in the Harris County Emergency Service District #80, in support of the Crosby Volunteer Fire Department.

Lillian was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crosby for many years, where she and her husband were active parishioners and volunteers with the St. Vincent de Paul Society and the annual Sacred Heart Czech Fest. Prior to Sacred Heart, she attended St. Anne Mission Catholic Church in Eastgate (Dayton), Texas, where she received the Sacraments of Baptism, First Reconciliation, First Holy Eucharist, Confirmation, and Matrimony. She lived her faith in God, attended daily Mass as much as possible, and prayed the Rosary each day. When life’s questions would come, she would often respond with, “You know… it’s in God’s Hands.”

Lillian enjoyed spending time with her family and established her special tradition of treating each grandchild to their first trip to Walt Disney World, along with the entire Kulak family in tow. Many wonderful memories were made on these extended family vacations. Lillian made all holidays very special and was an excellent cook and baker. Her children loved to take her on gambling trips, and Lillian liked to chuckle about having her favorite casino purse and that “secret” place she’d tuck away extra gambling money for the day.

Lillian was the oldest daughter of Joe and Mary Smesny and is survived by her beloved children and spouses: Dianne & Leonard Vyoral, Janis & Marshall Loftin, Gail & Alan Mason, Lori & Allen Shamblin, and Alan & Julie Kulak; by her 14 loving grandchildren: Lee Vyoral, Maureen Vyoral Fitzherbert, Kyle Vyoral, Kennedy Loftin, Leah Loftin-Halpern, Laci Loftin Nichols, Cade Mason, Christa Mason, Ashli Shamblin Spencer, Caleb Shamblin, Lindsey Shamblin, Kaitlyn Marshall, Jenna Kulak, and Jacen Kulak; and 9 precious great-grandchildren: Hailey Vyoral; William Fitzherbert and Wendell Fitzherbert; Aiden Vyoral, Evan Vyoral, and Owen Vyoral; Lillian Halpern and Sterling Halpern; and Easton Nichols.

Lillian was a devoted wife, loving mother, loving Memaw/Mimi and great-grandmother, loyal aunt, treasured friend, and always a faithful child of God. She touched the lives of many people with her kind heart and giving spirit and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Rosary Service on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM with visitation from 6:30-8:00 PM, and funeral Mass on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Anne Mission Catholic Church, 621 County Road 622, Dayton, Texas 77535. Pallbearers: Brian Hanel, Mark Hanel, Tracy Jasek, Kennedy Loftin, Cade Mason, Caleb Shamblin, Kyle Vyoral, and Lee Vyoral. Choir: Ann Marie Landrum & Brenda Prochazka. Services have been entrusted to Sterling-White Funeral Home 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Road, Highlands, Texas 77562. To send the family condolences, please visit www.sterlingwhite.com.