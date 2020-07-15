Louie “Lee” Elmer Robinson III, 1952-2020

Louie “Lee” Elmer Robinson III passed away on Thursday, July 9, at HCA Houston Healthcare in Clear Lake. He was born to parents Louie Elmer Robinson Jr. and Jean Elizabeth Luther Robinson on Aug. 30, 1952 in Ft. Benning, Georgia.

Lee graduated from Liberty High School in 1970. For most of his career he worked as an Electrical Engineer for NASA. In his spare time, he enjoyed duck hunting, hanging with his best friend Princess, his brown lab, but most of all spending every moment he could with is family. He was an excellent cook. Lee loved the beach and spending time at the beach house every year. He cherished his family but especially the apple of his eye, his granddaughter Grace Lynn.

Lee was preceded in death by his father. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 44 years, Tina Robinson; son, Louie Elmer Robinson IV; daughter, Rebecca “Beka” Jan Robinson; brother, Travis Mark Robinson and wife Betsy; and granddaughter, Grace Lynn Strickhouser. In addition, he leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many other loving family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the Robinson family cemetery in Nome.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family by visiting allisonfuneralservice.com.