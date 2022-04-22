Louise Myrtle (Broussard) Eaglin was born on July 26, 1917, in Moss Bluff, Texas. She passed into eternal life peacefully at the age of 104 years and eight months on April 13th, 2022.

Myrtle was a dedicated member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Raywood, Texas, for over 80 years.

She retired from Hull-Daisetta ISD as the Head Cook for the High School.

Myrtle loved to socialize with her sisters and family. She loved to cook creole' food and create her own deserts. She also enjoyed working in her flower beds.

She was married to Gilbert (Gelo) Eaglin, and they were together for 52 years. They had six children, four boys, and two girls: Elvis, Lawrence, Ben, and Leon Eaglin. LeeAnn Johnson and Tina Byrne. 16 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She leaves a Good Long Legacy. She will be Truly Missed by Many.

Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Saturday, April 23, the viewing will begin at 9 am, Rosary at 10 am, with Mass to follow at 11 am.