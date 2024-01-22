Mae Joyce Downs, 90, of Liberty, Texas went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 30, 1933, in Laurel, Mississippi, to the late John Cecil and Verdi Mae Smith. Mae Joyce graduated high school in Laurel, the class of 1951. That same year she married the love of her life B.L. “Pee Wee” Downs. They spent the next forty-two years together raising their family. She loved her Lord and her family unconditionally and served them both faithfully.

Mae Joyce pursued many interests, some of which included dancing, being outdoors, and working in her garden. She found that her greatest joy in life came from spending time with her grandchildren and family. Mae Joyce was very outgoing and a little sassy. She was selfless and always looked for opportunities to help others. Mae Joyce had a great sense of humor. She could easily light up a room with her infectious smile. Mae Joyce will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mae Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband B.L. “Pee Wee”; her daughters Brenda Joyce Taylor and Susan Kaye Dunagan; her siblings Laverne Wheat, Raymond Smith and J.C. Smith; and her son-in-laws Baxter Dunagan and Gary Russell. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her daughters Patti Jo Russell and Peggy Rae Downs both of liberty; her grandchildren Zac Taylor, B.W. Dunagan, Keith Russell and Kevin Russell; her great-grandchildren Kaizley Marie Russell, Sawyer Lea Russell and Maverick Kolt Russell; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Zac Taylor, Keith Russell, Kevin Russell, Fred Majors, Vic “Peanut” Krenek, and Mike Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be B.W. Dunagan and Garland Taylor.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 12pm, on Monday, January 22, 2024, in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, 539 Main Street, Liberty, Texas 77575. A funeral service for Mae Joyce will begin at 2pm at the church, with Pastor Josh Hale officiating. A graveside service and committal immediately following in Cooke Memorial Cemetery.