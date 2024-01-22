Rotary Club Learns about LCSO Investigations

Rotary President Ann Maria Mitchell opened the meeting with introducing the speaker for the day.

Capt. David Meyers from the Liberty County Criminal Division addressed the Rotarians and gave some interesting facts, funny stories and tips.

Meyers has 23 years of experience in law-enforcement with 18 years in the Humble area before moving to Dayton.

“Coming from the city, I had never heard of ‘cow calls’ before. But since moving to Liberty County, I have worked several cow calls (cows that have gotten out and are on roadways). I have also delivered a baby while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. I can truly say that there has never been a dull moment in my job over the last 23 years,” Meyers said.

Meyers has thirteen investigators under his supervision, and they investigate any and all felonies. Sadly, they have investigated six murders this past year.

“Things are very different from Liberty County vs Harris County. But I love my job here and the DA’s office does a good job,” Meyers said.

When it comes to doing investigations, integrity counts at all levels. “Doing the right thing is not a hard thing to do,” stated the captain.

One interesting part of his program discussed how the license plate tracking process is done from start to finish.

At the end of his presentation, there were lots of questions and comments.

The Dayton Rotary Club thanked Captain Meyers for the job he and his department does to keep our community safe.