Maria Flores Cabello, 1936-2020

Maria Flores Cabello, 83, of Dayton passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side, on Saturday, July 18, in Dayton. She was born on Sept. 26, 1936, in Ercinal, Texas, to the late Salvador and Mercedes Zambrano Flores.

Maria retired from Heritage Villa Nursing and Rehabilitation, where she worked for 20 years as a cook for the residents. She was a faithful member of St. Joseph the Worker and St. Anne Mission Catholic churches in Dayton. Often times you could find her walking to church if a ride was unavailable. Maria pursued many interests, some of which included spending time with her children and grandchildren, playing Bingo, and doing word search puzzles. She was a nurturing person who never met a stranger, she also loved to sing and dance while listening to country music.

Although she was often feisty and very set in her own ways, Maria was a very loving sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Joey Cabello; her grandson, Jesse Cabello; and her sister, Rachel Rocha. Maria leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children, Rosalinda Rombs and husband Richard of Dayton, Andres Cabello Jr. and Delfidea Alvarado of Katy, Juan Cabello and wife Kathy of Dayton, Annabelle Cabello of Dayton, Helen Cabello of Baytown; her 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; her sister, Manuela Alva of Detroit Michigan; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

At the family’s request, services for Maria will be private.

