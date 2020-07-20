Deanna Fowler, 1946-2020

Deanna Fowler, 73, of Liberty passed away on Tuesday, July 14, in Humble. Deanna was born on Dec. 24, 1946, in San Antonio to parents Ross M. Conner and Aileen May Short who preceded her in death along with her husband, Harold Fowler.

Mrs. Fowler spent most of her life living in Wynne, Arkansas, where she served her community for 22 years as the director of the Cross County Special Workshop, providing education and training to developmentally disabled workers. Upon leaving Arkansas, Deanna moved to Texas, living a short period in Seabrook before moving to Liberty where she resided for the last 10 years. Deanna had a heart for the Special Olympics, and a strong passion for art and animals. She was also an avid reader and loved to fish. Deanna will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Deanna is survived by her children, Jody Balkman and wife Robin, Aaron Balkman and wife Wendy, Sarah Cecil, Josh Fowler and wife Emily, Christy Stallings and husband Lance, and Tiger Fowler; her brother, Danny Conner; fifteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family by visiting allisonfuneralservice.com.