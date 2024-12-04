Marilyn Yvonne Wright, known as Yvonne, passed away at the age of 89.

She was born on February 26, 1935, in Dayton, Texas, and passed away on November 22, 2024, in Houston, Texas. She was buried at Magnolia Cemetary in Dayton.

She is preceded in death by her father Coley Wright Sr., mother Pearl Eanes, brother Coley Edgar Wright Jr. and sisters Peggy Dean Le Beau and Billie Faye Kimball. They were all from Dayton.

Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton handled funeral services.