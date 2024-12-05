Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Marilyn Yvonne Wright
Next article
Christmas Time is Here

Pct. 6 ‘here to help and serve’

Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Liberty County Pct.6 Deputy Constable Randall Walters leads K9 Golyo as they sweep a Cleveland Middle School classroom.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Liberty County Pct.6 Deputy Constable Randall Walters performs a traffic stop for a non-working taillight.

CLEVELAND – Everyday law enforcement goes above and beyond to serve the community, and much of what they do goes ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Vindicator Copyright © 2024