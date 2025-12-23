Mark David Wadzeck, 44, a life-long resident of Dayton passed away on December 14, 2025. He was born in Houston, Texas on May 20, 1981 to Larry and Caroline Wadzeck.

After graduating with the Dayton High School Class of 1999, he received an Associate Degree from Lee College and over several years completed many certification classes related to the inspection of heavy equipment. He worked for Billington Inspection Company and had recently formed his owned company called American Pride Inspection Services.

Mark's job took him all over the United States many times, and he often took his family with him. They made time to see the national parks, historical landmarks, the large cities and beautiful countryside from New England to the west coast and everything in between. They often saw homeless people on these trips and it tugged at their hearts, so they gave away "buckets of love" to minister to people as they went. Mark had the expertise to repair broken equipment and he repaired lawn mowers and other things for his parents when back from trips. He was a very generous hearted and loving person and delighted in giving gifts to others.

From childhood on, he loved the outdoors, going crabbing, searching for fossils, and rock collecting to name a few. Mark was a collector. He loved the Astros and avidly collected baseball jerseys and many other things. He loved being with his family and at family gatherings. He was on the high school debate team and thrived on political discussions, much to the chagrin of everyone else. It became a game for him to begin his usual soliloquy just to have the family join in protest. He enjoyed playing dominoes with his children, brother, and Dad. But what he loved the most was being and doing things with his children. Mark married Toni Roy in 2003 and they had two children: Aiden and Eden. He was married to Nesreen Ba Sra at the time of his death and they had two sons: Amir and Ian.

Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents Zed and Norma Wadzeck and Carrol and Lena Ruth Stansell and by his Uncle Jerry Wadzeck. He is survived by his parents, his wife Nesreen and sons Amir and Ian, his son Aiden and daughter Eden, his brother Loren and wife Leila, his nephew Ethan and niece Madelynn, his Aunt Connie and husband Ralph, his Uncle Charles and wife Valerie, his Aunt Chere and husband Bobby and cousins Carrie, April, Brandy, Joshua, JJ, and Nikki.

A graveside service will be held at Linney Cemetery in Dayton at a date to be announced at a later date. Mark and his political ramblings will be deeply missed.