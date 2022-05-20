Melissa Lynn Landry, 43, of Crosby, Texas, entered eternal rest on May 14, 2022. She was born October 4, 1978 to Michael Allen Mabry & Cynthia Lou Iriti. Melissa received her diploma from Dayton High School. Melissa met Chuck Landry in Baytown, Texas and were married on April 27, 2019. She loved football-specifically the Green Bay Packers, outdoor activities, and social functions.

Melissa was a loving mother of three children. The later portion of her years were happy years when she married the love of her life, Chuck. She always liked to get prettied up. Melissa was also known to be competitive. She enjoyed music and playing board games. She was very adventurous and trying out new things.

She is preceded in death by her mother: Cynthia Lou Iriti; father: Michael Allen Mabry; grandfathers: Calvin Van Mabry and Fred Iriti. Left to cherish her loving memory, husband: Chuck Landry; sons: Brett, Bryce, and Braydyn; step-sons: Mason and Logan; brothers: Michael, Jr., Mark, Joey; sister: Jessica; grandmothers: Kay Iriti, Margie Hernandez, and Evvonne Mabry; step-mother: Pam Mabry; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; along with nieces, nephew, other relatives, and friends.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Freeway Houston, Texas 77039 at 2pm.