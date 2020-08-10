Michael Ray Tanner, 1957-2020

Michael Ray Tanner, 62, of Dayton passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, in Baytown. Michael was born Nov. 4, 1957 in Lawton, Oklahoma, to parents Milton Tanner and Nelda Bartzen Howard. He is preceded in death by his father and his sister, Belinda Theriot.

Mr. Tanner was a hard-working family man who loved motorcycles and traveling. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Dina M. Tanner; sons, Mark A. Tanner and wife Rhandie, Howard D. Tanner and wife Misty, and Marshall D. Tanner; daughter, Lena J. Tanner-Linkinhoker and husband Louis; his mother, Nelda Howard; brother, David E. Tanner and wife Angela; grandchildren, Taylor, Mason, Hannah, Jeremy, Brandon, Miranda, Madisen, Marshall Jr. and Stormie along with numerous other relatives and friends.

