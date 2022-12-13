Morgan L. McDaniel, Sr., 60, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in Tomball, Texas, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 7, 1962, in Houston, Texas, to Elsie Mae Mills McDaniel and the late Harry Irwin McDaniel, Sr.

Morgan graduated from Dayton High School, the class of 1980 and obtained his Associates Degree from Lee College in Baytown. He worked his entire career as a master electrician, along with international and electrical sales. Morgan was also the former owner of the Sears store located in Liberty, Texas. He was professional and an extremely hard worker.

Morgan was dedicated to his faith in the Lord. He was a former member of Kenefick Southern Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, youth leader, and was ordained as a minister in 1997. He and his wife, Cheryl, were active members of God’s Word in Action in Dayton. Morgan loved attending church and sharing the gospel with everyone around him. He was the tenor singer for the Jordan River Boys Quartet for many years, which was the biggest and happiest part of his life. Morgan will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Morgan was a stern, yet gentle man with a big heart and strong will. He was well liked and loved by so many, everyone’s favorite person. Morgan pursued many interests, some of which included playing dominos, cards, watching sports and rooting on his favorite teams, the Astros and the Texans. He had a beautiful voice and loved to sing, especially goofy songs that he made up.

Morgan was preceded in death by his father Harry; his brother Sean Dwayne McDaniel, Sr.; his nephew Avyn Bryce Craig; and his father-in-law Lawrence Cason Barker. He leaves behind to cherish his loving wife of forty years, Cheryl Ann Barker McDaniel; his mother Elsie May Mill McDaniel; his children Amie Marie McDaniel Smith and husband Billy Smith, Jr., Morgan Luther McDaniel, Jr. and wife Lori, and Cason Irwin McDaniel; his grandchildren Hayden Jett McDaniel, Drake Morgan McDaniel, Jay Farmer, Justin Farmer, Billy Smith, Jr., Paige Dyess, Alexis Laird, Shane Strawn, and Destinee Fleetwood; his nine great-grandchildren; his siblings Harry Irwin McDaniel, Jr. and wife Brenda, Sheryl Renee McDaniel Riley and husband Johnny,, and.; his numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 2pm, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Kenefick Southern Baptist Church, 3536 FM 1008 in Kenefick. A celebration of Morgan’s life will follow at 3pm, with Bro. Jeff Day and Bro. Mike Hill officiating.

Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.sterlingfuneralhome.com