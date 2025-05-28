Nicole Sue (Lewis) Fondulis

Nicole was born on May 1, 1978, in Houston, Texas, a bouncing 8 pounds 2 ounces bundle of joy with a crown of soft red peach fuzz—the same fiery color as her Grandpa Lamar’s hair. It was a gift passed down in their genes.

Her parents, family, and friends have often described Nicole with one word: JOY. Her name, chosen by her mother, fittingly means “victory of the people” in Greek and symbolizes inner strength and overcoming obstacles—qualities Nicole embodied throughout her life. With her bright red hair and effervescent smile, she always stood out. Her smile was both welcoming and reassuring, and she cared deeply for others. No one ever recalls her speaking unkindly of anyone.

Nicole’s joyful spirit shone brightly from childhood. Raised in Dayton, Texas, she excelled academically and was athletic, with a particular love for cheerleading. She took pride in being fully present for all her activities. Nicole and her dad even took karate lessons together, and she earned a brown belt—just one step shy of black belt. Ms. Sue lovingly drove Nicole to countless cheerleading practices and events. Popular and well-loved, Nicole was voted Homecoming Queen in her senior year at Dayton High School.

After graduating in 1996, Nicole moved to Angleton, Texas, and began working at Café Laredo in Lake Jackson. Waitressing was her first real challenge, but her outgoing personality, charming smile, high energy, and sense of humor quickly made her a favorite among customers and coworkers alike. It was there that Karen, a coworker who became family, introduced Nicole to her nephew, Damon Fondulis—Nicole’s best friend and future husband.

Realizing that waitressing was not her true calling, Nicole pursued higher education, earning her Bachelor of Science degree in Dental Hygiene from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston in 2002. When Damon proposed, Nicole embraced his faith, converting to Catholicism and becoming a devout member of the church.

On a bright, sweltering July day family and friends gathered at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in Freeport, Texas, to witness two beautiful souls unite. Just as when she was crowned Homecoming Queen, all eyes were on Nicole—the stunning redhead with the brightest smile, radiating love and joy. She was a truly beautiful bride.

The newlyweds settled in San Antonio, where Nicole put her degree to good use. Her warmth and care made her a beloved dental hygienist, often sought after by patients who would reschedule just to see her.

Nicole was always ready for adventure. She and Damon made it their mission to travel and savor life’s pleasures together. While Las Vegas was a favorite destination, Nicole loved it not for the nightlife or gambling, but for the food. She never shied away from a good meal and found joy in savoring every bite—remarkably maintaining her slender figure.

Nicole’s greatest blessing came in 2014, when she and Damon welcomed their precious daughter, Lyla Sue. Embracing motherhood fully, Nicole shifted her focus from career to family. Their joy grew with the arrival of their second daughter, Indy Marie Fondulis, in 2015.

Nicole’s vocation as a mother was clear—she devoted herself wholeheartedly to her daughters, making every day an adventure filled with learning and laughter. When her girls started school, Nicole became an active volunteer and eventually a teacher’s aide at Rosanky Christian Academy. She loved working alongside the children, teachers, and staff, finding joy and purpose in her role.

Life in the country suited Nicole’s soul. She embraced the simplicity of rural living and the warmth of a close-knit community, sharing garden harvests with neighbors and enjoying the slower pace of life.

God had gifted Nicole with a joyful heart and a kind soul, which sustained her even during life’s toughest challenges. In 2022, she faced breast cancer with the grit and grace of a true warrior—never complaining, always smiling, and anchored by her unwavering faith. Nicole donned her armor from God and fought bravely.

Now, Nicole has received God’s ultimate healing and rests peacefully in His presence. Though she is no longer physically with us, our faith comforts us in knowing her spirit—her love, kindness, joy, and grace—will live on forever in our hearts.

Nicole is survived by her beloved husband, Damon Fondulis; her daughters, Lyla Sue and Indy Marie Fondulis; her parents, David Lewis of Navasota, Texas, and Sue Lewis Anaston of Angleton, Texas; her step-parents, Nancy Lewis and Alan Anaston; and her sister, Karen Sartain of Houston, Texas.

A Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held Monday, June 2 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockne, Texas at 4045 FM 535. A funeral mass will be held June 2 at 10:30 a.m. and burial will follow at the Catholic Heart Cemetery.