18-wheelers collide, one dead Posted in: MainNews A morning head-on collision of two 18-wheelers on FM 1960 left one driver dead and two other individuals sent to the hospital for treatment. Wreckage on FM 1960 was significant after two 18-wheelers collided on Wednesday. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. DAYTON– One driver is dead, and another driver and their passenger were transported to a nearby hospital after two 18-wheelers ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!