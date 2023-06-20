Norman Lee Runnels Sr., 78, of Devers, Texas, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023 in Devers. He was born on February 27, 1945 in Houston, Texas to the late Eliheu and Louise Marie Runnels.

Norman was a jack-of-all-trades. He was a carpenter who enjoyed building homes with his family, a shrimp boater, worked on cars and trucks and also worked for Devers Canal for 40 plus years and retired in 2014. Norman was an easygoing person, had a good heart, soft spoken but always meant business, was never in a hurry to do anything and would NEVER let a beer get hot. Norman will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Joyce Ann Runnels; and his son Troy Lynn Runnels. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his children Norman Lee Runnels Jr., Leilani Greathouse and husband Carlton; his grandchildren Heather L. Runnels, Forrest A. Parrish (Veronica), Raymond L. Runnels (Jami), Henry T. Vaclavik, Ryan A.E. Runnels (Emily), Kale W. Melton (Jasmin), Kelli Mills, Anthony Johnson, Meagan Bennett (Kevin) and Ann Farr (Robert); numerous of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10am, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Rice Belt Cemetery, 254 Rice Belt Rd, Devers, TX 77538. Immediately following the service you’re welcome to join the family for fellowship and refreshments at First Baptist Church in Devers.

Arrangements are under the care of Allison Funeral Service. Online condolences may be made at www.allisonfuneralservice.com