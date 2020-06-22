Patricia Ann Burns, 1941-2020

Patricia Ann Burns, 79, of Dayton passed away on June 21, at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born on May 3, 1941, in Baytown to the late Joe Hunter Bittle and Erma Mae Duhon.

She pursued many interests some of which included gardening, cooking and playing outside with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Patricia was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Burns Sr.; and her sister, Edna Mae Flores. She was survived by her children, Bernice Ainsworth and husband David of Dayton, Paula Jerkins and husband Bobby of Huffman and Pam Burns of Dayton; her five grandchildren; and her five great-grandchildren.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, a private graveside service and committal will be held in Magnolia Park Cemetery for the immediate family only.

