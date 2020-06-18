Alice Lora Thibodeaux, 1945-2020

Alice Lora Thibodeaux, 74, of Liberty passed away on Monday, June 15, at her home in Liberty. She was born on Aug. 1, 1945 in Bunkie, Louisiana, to parents Charlie and Rosa Maddox who preceded her in death, along with her beloved husband, Donald James Thibodeaux. Alice was also preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.

Mrs. Thibodeaux lived in England before moving to Liberty 41 years ago, where she was a member of First Baptist Church Devers. Alice truly had a heart of gold. She was a Foster Parent for nearly 30 years, in which time she had over 100 children pass through her home, many who would still call her often and even refer to her as “Mom.” Alice loved to cook and take care of her family, but her greatest joy came from watching Clara and Cam play. Alice was so proud to see her grandchildren (Ashley and Jackson) graduate from college and become educators. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her daughter, LaDonna Pope and husband Bobby; granddaughter, Ashley Smart and husband Kirk; grandson, Jackson Pope; great-grandchildren, Clara and Cam Smart; brother, Ronnie Maddox and wife Brenda, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Close to her heart were Ginger Sanders and Melissa Dyer.

Visitation was held 10-11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 18, at Allison Funeral Service in Liberty. Services began at 11 a.m. with interment following at Liberty Catholic Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Kroll, Lonnie Borne, Richard Hanagriff, Aaron Maddox, Charles Maddox and Bryce Bertrand. Honorary Pallbearers are Bobby Pope, Jackson Pope, Kirk Smart and Ronnie Maddox.

The family would like to thank Brandon Smith and staff at Firm Foundation, as well as Shelby Benoit Caldwell of Kindred Hospice for their care and compassion they showed to Alice.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family by visiting allisonfuneralservice.com.