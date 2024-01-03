Rita Sue (Gimnick) Smith, 59, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Dec. 25, 2023. Rita was born on April 22, 1964, to Melvin and Patsy Gimnick in Liberty, Texas.

After Rita graduated from Liberty High School in 1982, she went on to study at the Bradford School of Business. It was also in 1982 that Rita achieved one of her life’s major goals and joys: becoming a mother.

In 1982, she gave birth to Christopher Brannen. In 1992, she had another son, Brett Smith. Rita’s son’s were one of the driving forces of her life.

She achieved another major life goal when her grandson, Benjamin Brannen, was born in 2012. Anyone who knew her knew that Rita was ready to, at any moment, fight for her kids, grandkids, sister, Ruby (Gimnick) Eardley, mom, Patsy (Ewing) Gimnick, or dad, Melvin Gimnick.

Rita understood the brokenhearted and always had her arms open to them. Her friends and family were always invited to share in her good fortune.

Her trust in Christ was made evident in her generosity.

Rita could be comfortable in almost any situation and loved a good party. She could scrap with the best of them and come out on top.

Whether at church or out on the town, Rita could light up a room or light you up, depending on what she thought needed doing. Rita was a survivor and an overcomer. She beat the mess out of cancer and went from having trouble walking to dancing in her last year of life.

She was a lady who could be as tough as shoe leather and as stubborn as hammered iron about her convictions, but who also knew how to show empathy on a level many people never achieve. She loved and felt deeply about a number of things, but always for her family first.

Rita is preceded in death by her mother, Patsy Gimnick; her uncles Eugene Ewing and James McAnally; and her aunts Irma Lee Parker and Bernice Hass.

She is survived by her sons, Chris and wife Emily Brannen and Brett Smith; her grandson, Benjamin Brannen; her sister, Ruby and husband Mel Eardley; her father, Melvin Gimnick; her uncle Danny Gimnick and wife Donna; her aunts, Linda and husband Bud Cole, Bonnie McAnally, Melba Stephenson, LaVern Ewing, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation is Jan. 6, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Faith and Family Funeral Services, with a memorial service to follow immediately at 2 p.m. The Rev. L. Cole Mayo is officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Houston Pets Alive. https://www.houstonpetsalive.org/