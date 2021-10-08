Roger Davis, 70 of Liberty, Texas passed away, October 5, 2021. He was born May 16, 1951 in Beaumont, Texas to Lionel and Eva Lou Davis.

Roger was a long time resident of Liberty and retired from the City of Liberty Parks Department. He graduated from South Park High School in Beaumont, Texas in 1969.

He will be greatly missed by the family and friends he leaves behind including his son, Stanley Davis and wife Mary; daughter, Aleshia Davis; grandchildren, Dustin Saxon, Alanis Davis and Shawn Smoot; great-granddaughter, McKenzie Saxon and sister, Gloria Turner.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Lionel and Eva Lou Davis and his brother, Rex Davis.