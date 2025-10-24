Rosaicela Garcia passed away peacefully on October 20, 2025, in Houston, Texas. She was born on August 17, 1964, to Gilberto Bedolla Chavez and Ma Beatriz Perez Medina.

Rosaicela will be remembered for her sweet gentle spirit and her unwavering strength. She was always kind, respectful, and spreading happiness wherever she went. For many years, she was a dedicated employee of Devers ISD, where she truly enjoyed her time and the friendships she made. Her coworkers remained loving and supportive throughout her courageous fight with cancer

A wonderful baker and cook, she loved taking walks, tending to her garden, and sewing. She found it peaceful spending time at Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament each month as a devoted member of Immaculate Conception Church. In quiet moments, she loved playing Candy Crush on her phone and playing dominos with friends and loved ones. Her greatest joy was being “Abuela” to her granddaughter whom she adored with all her heart.

She was preceded in death by father, Gilberto Bedolla Chavez. She is survived by her loving husband of thirty-five years of marriage Jose Juan Garcia; her children Jose Juan Garcia, Jr., Rosaura Chavez and husband Armando, Jacqueline Garcia and husband Jesus Mejia Moron, and Leslie Garcia; her granddaughter Sophia Chavez; her mother Ma Beatriz Perez Medina; her siblings Victor, Gera, Pachito, Licha, Nena, Lidia, Gil, Flor, Lalo, Vira, Bety, Soco, and Fer; her sisters-in-law Leticia, Alma, Silvia, and Martha; her brothers-in-law Maro and Sergio; her parents-in-law Salvador and Maria Martha Garcia; and her dearest friend Vita Mendez.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Jose Juan Garcia, Jose Juan Garcia, Jr., Salvador Garcia, Gerardo Bedolla, Francisco Bedolla, and Victor Bedolla. Honorary pall bearers will be Jose, Lopez, Maro Garcia, Sergio Garcia, Luis Venegas, Rene Martinez, and Gasper Cabello.

