Rosendo Varela passed away on July 26, 2022 at the age of 23. He was a beloved son, brother, cousin, and friend.

Rosendo was set to graduate from Lamar University on August 6 with his degree as a Civil Engineer. He had a bright future and had already landed a job with a top Fortune 500 company.

Rosendo was beloved by all that knew him. He had a helping heart and put others before himself. He enjoyed playing soccer and the saxophone. Rosendo was a devout Catholic. He would turn to God during hard times and pray a rosary every hour for nine hours to help in his time of struggle. He forgave quickly and was always a joy to be around.

Rosendo is preceded in death by paternal grandmother Ofelia Varela, paternal grandfather Rafael Varela, and maternal grandmother Juana Narváez.

Rosendo is survived by his parents Baltazar and Maria "Juany" Varela, his two siblings Magdalena “Maggie” Varela and Ivan Varela, his best friend Marco Castellanos, and his girlfriend Evelyn Palafox.

A visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. Monday, August 1, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with a Rosary at 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Liberty Catholic Cemetery.