Ruth Alice James, 77, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Baytown. She was born on July 31, 1946, in Elliott County, Kentucky, to the late James M. and Julie Ann Stamper. Ruth made her career as a cook working in many restaurants, some were Job Corp in Chicago, Illinois, a nursing home, and her most recent was Bud N Dots.

Ruth pursued many interests, some of which included spending time with her family whom she loved dearly, bird watching, flower gardening especially roses, and watching her soap operas. She loved to travel, visiting many different states when she was younger. Ruth was also an avid stamp and coin collector. She was outgoing and always fun to be around. Ruth naturally lit up the room with her presence. She was a little stubborn, when she set her mind to do something she saw it through until her goal was accomplished. Ruth was kindhearted and always looked for opportunities to help others. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all that knew and loved her.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents James and Julia Stamper; her former husband Vernon Foster, Sr.; her sisters Nellie Wolford and Goldie Crum; her brothers John Robert Stamper, Lyn Martin Stamper and Berl Stamper; her niece Julie Ann Disney; her nephews Bobby Carter and Burl Carter; her great-great-nephews Jason Disney and Adam Carter; her sisters-in-law Annie Stamper and Ella Mae Stamper; her brothers-in-law JR Wolford and JR Carter. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her children Vernon Foster of Baytown, Billie Monceaux and husband Tony of Baytown, and James Foster of Dayton; her grandchildren Jasmine Koch and husband Chase of Baytown, Christian Monceaux of Baytown, and Cloe Monceaux of Baytown; her brother Jeff Rodger Stamper of Morehead, Kentucky; her nieces Ruthie Erstrom and husband Shawn of Brenham, Laura Moss of Indiana, and Betsy Adams of Kentucky; her nephews Billy Carter of Alabama, Wayne Wolford and Jerry Wolford; along with numerous of other loving family and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main St. in Dayton, Texas. A celebration of Ruth’s life will follow at 2 pm at the funeral home.

