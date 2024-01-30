Billie Nan Daniels, 87, of Liberty, Texas, passed away peacefully in her sleep holding her husband’s hand on January 27, 2024. She was born in Pittsburg, Texas on December 18, 1936, to the late William Boyd and Pearl Harris Braudaway. Nan graduated from Pittsburgh High School class of 1955. She was an active and faithful member of Heights Baptist Church in Liberty for over 46 years.

Nan pursued many interests including sewing, painting, and traveling. Some of her favorite trips included the annual family Frio River reunion, an annual bluebonnet hunt, and many fun adventures with Heavenbound Tours. She loved spending time in her garden planting flowers and watching different wildlife. In her younger days, she and her husband Jim enjoyed being part of co-ed softball and bowling teams. Nan was an amazing cook and enjoyed sharing dinners with her family. She also took great joy in shopping and spoiling her grandchildren. Nan was a straight shooter, she told you how it was whether you liked it or not. She was often sassy, but serious when she needed to be. She loved to play cards and chickenfoot and as she got older often played the games using “Nan’s Rules.” Nan was always quick to help others and regularly found opportunities to volunteer her time. She had a wonderful sense of humor and easily lit up a room with her bright personality. Nan was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Nan was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters; Dorothy Baockmon, Sue Richardson, Martha Steele, and Jo Brison. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her beloved husband of 68 years, Jim; her daughters Sonia Mintz (husband Bruce) of Liberty and Stephanie Aalund (husband Scott) of Kingwood; her precious grandchildren Jennifer Mintz of Austin, Jake Mintz of Liberty, Madison Aalund of Austin and Max Aalund of Kingwood; her sister Teresa McKinney (husband Brady); her sister-in-law Nelda Powell (husband Trev) of Gilmer; her numerous nieces and nephews; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Bruce Mintz, Scott Aalund, Jake Mintz, Max Aalund, Jimmy Spivey, and Eddie Presnull. Honorary pallbearers will be Forest Walker, Mark Pryor, Mark McClelland and the Deacons of Heights Baptist Church.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 8pm, on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street in Liberty. A funeral service will be held at 2pm, on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at Heights Baptist Church, 2401 Jefferson Drive, in Liberty, with Bro. Tim Gruver officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Cooke Memorial Cemetery.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting www.AllisonFuneralService.com